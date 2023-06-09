SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new program in Massachusetts through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will allow some residents to use their benefits at certain restaurants and food trucks as early as this fall.

The pilot program is called Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) and will work with selected businesses over the next several months to receive federal certification to become SNAP restaurants.

The program is expected to open to individuals this fall but only certain people that receive SNAP benefits are allowed to use this reduced-priced meal program. Federal rules say the program is only allowed for individuals with disabilities, households with older adults 60 or older, and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Selected restaurants and food trucks are locally owned and span across 16 Massachusetts communities, including Springfield, Greenfield and Holyoke. Here are the businesses that will be accepting SNAP benefits:

Restaurants:

Las Delicias Colombiana, Revere

La Parada Dominican Kitchen, Roxbury

El Taller, Lawrence

Bella Isla Café, Chelsea

Vejigantes Restaurant, Boston

Merengue Restaurant, Roxbury

Café Reyes, Worcester

Thmor Da Restaurant, Revere

Cedar’s Food Mart, Springfield

Fresh Food Generation, Boston

Soleil Restaurant, Roxbury

Sabrine Bakery and Café, Malden

Brother’s Deli, Lynn

Faneek’s Coney Island, Fall River

Bridge Pizzeria, Revere

Pizza Maria, Brockton

Las Palmas Restaurant, Roslindale

New Wine Pizza, Worcester

Sazon Peru Restaurant, Lawrence

Fritay Restaurant, Mattapan

Dona Habana, Roxbury

Food Trucks:

Crave, Holyoke

Caribbean Classic on Wheels, Mattapan

January’s Kitchen, Roxbury

Restaurants/Food Trucks:

MexiRico, Springfield

Sabrosa Venezuela, Winchendon

Cocina Lupita, Greenfield

The program offers more food choices to those that may have challenges with purchasing, storing or cooking meals for themselves.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to ensuring that the options available through SNAP are wide-ranging and reflect the communities we serve,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “These selected restaurants and food trucks are diverse and strong focal points in their communities, dedicated to providing their neighbors with access to delicious and healthy food that is also nourishing and familiar to people from around the world. This approach to the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program pilot centers on serving low-income individuals and families to help address nutrition, health, and economic inequities.”

“The SNAP Restaurant Meals Program promotes equity and safety for older adults, residents with disabilities, and individuals experiencing homelessness who receive SNAP benefits, allowing many low-income households access to the same purchasing power as other customers,” said DTA Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “In addition to promoting food security, SNAP also plays an important role in supporting our local economy and communities. I look forward to our agency assisting these local businesses in onboarding – and launching this pilot for individuals and households in the near future.”

Of the currently selected businesses to participate in the program, 77 percent are women-owned and 90 percent have owners that identify as Black, Asian or Hispanic. According to the Department of Transitional Assistance, the average meal price is $11.