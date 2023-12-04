PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the climate crisis of more extreme rain and flooding, the state is investing $25 million to remove eight aging dams in central and western Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced.

“This summer, we saw firsthand the catastrophic impacts of severe flooding and the stress and pressure it puts on our dams. Our administration recognizes the severe threats these dams pose to our cities and towns, and we are taking swift action to remove these obsolete structures,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This is a lifesaving investment that will protect our residents’ and communities’ safety and security.”

The abandoned high-hazard Bel Air Dam in Pittsfield will be removed with the support of $20 million in federal COVID relief funds funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and $5 million will go toward the removal of seven dams located in Athol, Brookfield, Hardwick, Windsor, New Braintree, and two in Sutton.

From left to right: DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo, Pittsfield Mayor Linda M. Tyer, EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper, and DFG Commissioner Tom O’Shea. (Courtesy: Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs)

These dams in Massachusetts will be removed:

Bel Air Dam, Pittsfield

Cusky Pond Dam, New Braintree

Schoolhouse Pond Dam, Sutton

Patrill Hollow Pond Dam, Hardwick

Thousand Acre Reservoir Dam, Athol

Arnold Pond Dam, Sutton

Salmon Pond Dam, Brookfield

Weston Brook Dam, Windsor

An assessment of these dams was conducted in 2019 recommending the removal of 14 of the 34 dams owned by the Department of Fish and Game. Since then, two have been removed. The funding awarded that was announced on Friday will restore waterways to their natural state, improving water quality and aquatic habitats, as well as improving recreation opportunities for visitors to these public land locations.

The Bel Air Dam located on the Housatonic River in Pittsfield is nearly 200 years old. The risk of downstream flooding related to the failure of the dam would impact nearly 500 parcels of land, including residential, business, commercial, and industrial areas as well as impact five bridges in the area. The Healey-Driscoll Administration states that the potential flooding would put the health of the community at risk by exposing them to sediment contaminants, including lead and chromium.

The disposal of sediments from the removal of the Bel Air Dam will be moved off-site to reduce the risk of adverse public health effects in the surrounding community improve fish passage and enhance ecological restoration of the west branch of the Housatonic River.

“During my administration, we have developed great partners at all levels of government. The Bel Air Dam removal project is another example of what we have been able to accomplish when we are all working towards the same goal. I am grateful for the continued support of the Healey-Driscoll administration as we make improvements to environmental quality throughout Pittsfield,” said Mayor Linda M. Tyer.