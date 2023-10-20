SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest has selected its 6th annual Women of Impact honorees who will be spotlighted during a program at the Sheraton Springfield.

The event is an opportunity to highlight women leaders in western Massachusetts who are making a difference in their communities. Nine western Massachusetts women from various fields received the distinguished title from BusinessWest this year.

The following honorees each have a profile in the October 12th edition of BusinessWest as well during an event at the Women of Impact awards dinner on December 7th being held at the Sheraton Springfield.

Fredrika Ballard: President of Aero Design Aircraft Services and Fly Lugu Flight Training Carla Cosenzi: President of TommyCar Auto Group Arlyana Dalce-Bowie: CEO of Moms in Power Sandra Doran: President of Bay Path University Dr. Khama Ennis: Founder of Faces of Medicine and Intentional Health LLC Dawn Forbes DiStefano: President and CEO of Square One Amy Jamrog: CEO of The Jamrog Group Michelle Theroux: CEO of Berkshire Hills Music Academy Lisa Zarcone: Author, Speaker, and Child Mental-health Advocate

More than 80 nominations were submitted for this year’s award. For tickets to attend the event, visit BusinessWest.com.