SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest has selected its 6th annual Women of Impact honorees who will be spotlighted during a program at the Sheraton Springfield.
The event is an opportunity to highlight women leaders in western Massachusetts who are making a difference in their communities. Nine western Massachusetts women from various fields received the distinguished title from BusinessWest this year.
The following honorees each have a profile in the October 12th edition of BusinessWest as well during an event at the Women of Impact awards dinner on December 7th being held at the Sheraton Springfield.
- Fredrika Ballard: President of Aero Design Aircraft Services and Fly Lugu Flight Training
- Carla Cosenzi: President of TommyCar Auto Group
- Arlyana Dalce-Bowie: CEO of Moms in Power
- Sandra Doran: President of Bay Path University
- Dr. Khama Ennis: Founder of Faces of Medicine and Intentional Health LLC
- Dawn Forbes DiStefano: President and CEO of Square One
- Amy Jamrog: CEO of The Jamrog Group
- Michelle Theroux: CEO of Berkshire Hills Music Academy
- Lisa Zarcone: Author, Speaker, and Child Mental-health Advocate
More than 80 nominations were submitted for this year’s award. For tickets to attend the event, visit BusinessWest.com.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.