SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to a Winter Storm Warning in effect Saturday morning.
Snow will continue to mix with sleet and freezing rain in the valley especially along and south of the Mass Pike with mostly snow in the Berkshires and Franklin County. The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be north and west of the Mass Pike, especially north of Route 2 in Franklin County.
A
Asnuntuck Community College
Hartford Schools
C
Christ the King Parish-Ludlow
Hampden Churches
E
Easthampton Savings Bank
Hampshire Businesses
F
First Congregational Church of Hadley
Hampshire Churches
Florence Bank
Hampshire Businesses
Forbes Library
Hampshire Businesses
Freedom Credit Union
Hampden Businesses
G
Greater Holyoke YMCA
Hampden Businesses
Greenfield Community College
Franklin Schools
Greenfield Cooperative Bank
Franklin Businesses
Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997
Franklin Other
Greenfield Public Library
Franklin Businesses
Greenfield Savings Bank
Franklin Businesses
H
Hampshire Regional YMCA
Hampshire Businesses
Holyoke Public library
Hampden Businesses
Hubbard Memorial Library
Hampden Businesses
I
Immaculate Conception Church-Holyoke
Hampden Churches
J
Jones Library
Hampshire Businesses
L
Lilly Library
Hampshire Businesses
N
North Brookfield Savings Bank
Worcester Businesses
Northampton Cooperative Bank
Hampshire Businesses
P
Palmer Public Library
Hampden Businesses
Polish National Credit Union
Hampden Businesses
S
STCC
Hampden Schools
South Hadley Public Library
Hampshire Businesses
St. Philaret Orthodox Mission Chapel
Hampden Churches
Sunderland Public Library
Franklin Businesses
U
UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union
Hampshire Businesses
USNEFCU
Hampden Businesses
W
Westfield Atheneum
Hampden Businesses
Westfield Bank
Hampden Businesses
Y
YMCA of Greater Westfield
Hampden Businesses
Young Men's Library Assoc.
Hampshire Businesses
The snow and wintry mix will gradually taper off early this afternoon and any snow will have trouble accumulating on paved surfaces with temperatures around or above freezing and the stronger March sun angle. Highs today will be in the mid-30s.