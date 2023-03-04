SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a list of closings due to a Winter Storm Warning in effect Saturday morning.

Snow will continue to mix with sleet and freezing rain in the valley especially along and south of the Mass Pike with mostly snow in the Berkshires and Franklin County. The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be north and west of the Mass Pike, especially north of Route 2 in Franklin County.

A

Asnuntuck Community College

Hartford Schools

Open at 11:00AM

C

Christ the King Parish-Ludlow

Hampden Churches

CCD classes cancelled

E

Easthampton Savings Bank

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Today

F

First Congregational Church of Hadley

Hampshire Churches

No meal program

Florence Bank

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Today

Forbes Library

Hampshire Businesses

Open at noon

Freedom Credit Union

Hampden Businesses

Closed Today

G

Greater Holyoke YMCA

Hampden Businesses

Closed Today

Greenfield Community College

Franklin Schools

Closed Today

Greenfield Cooperative Bank

Franklin Businesses

Closed Today

Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997

Franklin Other

Closed Today

Greenfield Public Library

Franklin Businesses

Closed Today

Greenfield Savings Bank

Franklin Businesses

Closed Today

H

Hampshire Regional YMCA

Hampshire Businesses

Open at 10:00AM

Holyoke Public library

Hampden Businesses

Open at 10:30AM

Hubbard Memorial Library

Hampden Businesses

1 hour delay

I

Immaculate Conception Church-Holyoke

Hampden Churches

CCD classes cancelled

J

Jones Library

Hampshire Businesses

Open at 11:00AM

L

Lilly Library

Hampshire Businesses

Open at 1:00PM

N

North Brookfield Savings Bank

Worcester Businesses

Closed Today

Northampton Cooperative Bank

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Today

P

Palmer Public Library

Hampden Businesses

Closed Today

Polish National Credit Union

Hampden Businesses

Closed Today

S

STCC

Hampden Schools

Closed Today

South Hadley Public Library

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Today

St. Philaret Orthodox Mission Chapel

Hampden Churches

Morning services cancelled

Sunderland Public Library

Franklin Businesses

Closed Today

U

UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Today

USNEFCU

Hampden Businesses

Closed Today

W

Westfield Atheneum

Hampden Businesses

Closed Today

Westfield Bank

Hampden Businesses

Open at 10:00AM

Y

YMCA of Greater Westfield

Hampden Businesses

Closed Today

Young Men's Library Assoc.

Hampshire Businesses

Closed Today

The snow and wintry mix will gradually taper off early this afternoon and any snow will have trouble accumulating on paved surfaces with temperatures around or above freezing and the stronger March sun angle. Highs today will be in the mid-30s.