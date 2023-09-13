WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Boil Water Order issued by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission also impacts small sections of Wilbraham.

The Wilbraham Fire Department issued a map of the streets for those residents who are serviced by the Springfield water system. The section is located in the Indian Orchard section of Wilbraham. This does not impact Wilbraham water customers.

Wilbraham residents on the Springfield Water System

The boil water order is in effect until further notice for every household and business in Springfield, a large portion of southwest Ludlow extending along Route 21, and small sections of Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, and Wilbraham.

Visit the interactive map to search by address to see if you’re affected by the Boil Water Order.

Wilbraham Fire Department

Springfield tap water should not be used without boiling it for at least one minute. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.