SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the most congested travel weeks of the year is now underway. More than 55 million people are planning to travel at least 50 miles this week, the third-highest forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel back in 2000.

Of those travelers, 49 million are expected to travel by car, 4.7 million will fly, and 1.5 million will travel by other means, such as a car, bus, or ferry boat.

It officially hits high season on the roads Wednesday, with the worst travel times forecast between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. AAA says a best practice is to get on the road before 11:00 a.m. to avoid the worst of the traffic.

It should be smooth sailing on Tuesday, at least weather-wise, but if you plan to fly, airports start to crowd up in earnest in the morning, so pack smart, leave early, and follow directions in the security line.