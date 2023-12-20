HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent report on the emergency shelter crisis in the state shows how it’s impacting communities across the Bay State.

Those who are seeking shelter are being placed in Massachusetts cities and towns including in western Massachusetts, but a new report finally shows a breakdown by community.

The legislature passed a supplemental budget this month and included $250 million for the emergency shelter crisis and mandatory bi-weekly reporting by the Healey Administration. The first report came out this week and it gave a breakdown of immigration status and community impact.

Up to now, the administration has estimated that half of the individuals in emergency housing were migrants, but this report shows that less than half are. Of the 3,516 individuals who are migrants, refugees, or asylum seekers, only 813 of them have work authorizations.

Between cities and towns, Springfield comes in third in the entire state for the amount of families being housed at 282. Holyoke has 177 families, Chicopee has 123 families, and West Springfield has 104.

“In the beginning of the influx of new families, what you saw was communities like West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield, Greenfield, were, I think we were at one point as the numbers were ballooning, I think those four or five western Mass. communities were bearing 45 to 50 percent of the total homeless population,” said Rep. Michael Finn.

The report doesn’t show the costs schools are facing by district, but what we do know is that between March 2nd to the end of the school year in June, districts spent $2.1 million. In total, approximately 800 families are being housed in western Massachusetts.