HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report released by US News and World Report has ranked the best high schools in Massachusetts, with one school in Hampshire County ranked second in the state.

The Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley came in second on the list and is the only western Massachusetts school in the top 30. The number one best ranked school in Massachusetts is Boston Latin School, which also comes in at number 50 nationally.

The report analyzes more than 25,000 schools across the country and ranks them based on college readiness, state assessment scores, graduation rates and underserved student performances.

Here are the top 10 high schools in Massachusetts, based on the report:

Boston Latin School — Boston

Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School — Hadley

The Bromfield School — Harvard

Sturgis Charter Public School — Hyannis

Dover-Sherborn Regional High School — Dover

Lexington High School — Lexington

Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School — Marlborough

Belmont High School — Belmont

Acton-Boxborough Regional High School — Acton

Weston High School — Weston

The next western Massachusetts high school in the rank is the Hampden Charter School of Science in Chicopee, coming in at number 34 in the state.