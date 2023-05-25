GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local police department has set up an option for residents to opt out of solicitors from visiting their property.

According to the Great Barrington Police, community members can stop solicitors from visiting their property by sending their address information to the department. When a solicitor notifies the police about going door to door in their community, they will be supplied with a list of addresses that have chosen to opt out.

To be added to the list email optout@townofgb.org or visit the Great Barrington Police Department located at 465 Main Street.

The police say that sometimes they are not notified by the solicitor however, contact the police at 413-528-0306 to report it.