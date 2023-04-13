SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather will continue to get warmer and soon you will start using your air conditioning.

According to Home Serve, it’s important to check your ac unit before the weather gets too hot. Keeping up with your air conditioner maintenance will help prevent costly repairs and give you an efficient, long-lasting system.

The service manager at Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning told 22News that preventative maintenance is important for people to know to test the system before it fails. He says one thing a homeowner can do themselves is clean the unit.

“The window ac units, it’s important to make sure they’re installed properly and sealed around the windows so there’s no leakage and they’re getting the most out of it that they can. Make sure that they have the coil cleaned off in the back. Brush it off with a soft brush maybe spray it with some water if the unit is unplugged.” Joshua Smith, Service Manager at Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning

For central air, Smith says the best thing to do is change the air filter and get a company to come out and evaluate it and make sure everything is working properly.