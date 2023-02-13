WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s day is on Tuesday, and the national retail federation predicts people will spend nearly $26 billion on their valentines this year.

Americans are expected to shell out more than $192 on things like flowers, candy, and cards. Inflation is at its worst on February 14th, because a dozen roses, for example, can cost around $100 on Valentine’s Day.

Heart-shaped chocolates and jewelry are also marked up ahead of the holiday, and people already have smaller budgets due to the ongoing challenges of inflation. So some people are willing to rely on credit cards to cover those Valentine’s Day costs.

About 27 percent of couples said they will need to rely on credit cards to afford gifts for their loved ones, and, for most of them, it will take at least two months to pay it off, LendingTree also found.

According to a report by WalletHub, one in five Americans think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth the credit card debt. If numbers reach predictions, this will be one of the highest spending years on record for Valentine’s Day.