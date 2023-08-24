WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Back-to-school season is underway in western Massachusetts, Ware Public Schools getting kids in the building Thursday for the first time.

Ware Public Schools has some 1,100 students in the district who are returning to the buildings for the highly anticipated first day of school. The students 22News spoke to, believe it or not, extremely excited. Grades 1-12 have their first day back Thursday and kindergarteners begin next week on August 30th and 31st.

The bell rings for junior high and high school around 8 a.m. The kids are coming back but teachers and administrators have been hard at work for weeks.

22News talked with Superintendent Michael Lovato about how they feel about this year, “Excitement. Yesterday the motto was really about what it looks like to welcome kids back and carrying that relationship component. Reminding everybody that academic achievement happens when students feel valued.”

Ware Public Schools is the first to welcome kids back for classes with the rest to follow over the next two weeks. The largest district in our area, students in Springfield Public Schools return Monday.