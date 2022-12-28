SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s travel season is longer and busier than most, with Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on Sundays.

Over 100 million people were predicted to drive this holiday season. Actual numbers are likely higher than expected, as people opted to drive to destinations instead of flying because of that severe weather.

Major cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles usually experience the most congestion on the road, and it’s the same for this week. Travel experts recommend that you avoid traveling during peak commuting hours, bright and early, or before the afternoon commute.

As we approach the New Year Holiday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding drivers to drive sober. In December 2020, traffic crashes involving an impaired driver killed 937 people.

High-visibility enforcement efforts are used by law nationwide between December 14 and January 1. The goal of these efforts is to get impaired drivers off the road with sobriety checkpoints and community outreach. The administration urges people to plan ahead, especially when celebrating the holidays.

Designate someone as a sober driver, use public transportation, or use a service like uber or lift. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.