Althought there was no request for donations during the holiday season, thousands of items were dropped off and continue to stream into the YWCA.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The community has donated an overwhelming amount of items to the YWCA, an organization that provides services and programming to children and women in crisis.

The YWCA of Western Massachusetts received donations of toys, books, puzzles, games, and new clothing for children as well as clothes and personal care items for adults. These go directly to residents of one of the YWCA’s four residential and twenty community-based programs impacted by domestic violence.

The thousands of donations will be given to survivors throughout the next year. According to Elizabeth Dineen, CEO of the YWCA of Western Massachusetts, “The vast array of donated items will be put to use in support of survivors, many of whom escape violence with only the clothes on their back.”

Executive Director of the YWCA Elizabeth Dinee (Photo courtesy of Paul Robbins Associates, Inc.)

“There’s really no rhyme or reason for this outpouring of donations other than the incredible generosity and goodwill of people who live in our region. Area churches, colleges, clubs, sports teams, women’s organizations, businesses, hospitals, fraternities, sororities, high schools, day care organizations, libraries, book clubs, and extended families are responsible for this remarkable uptick of donations.”

“There are likely many factors influencing the public to support survivors—an awareness of the increase in domestic violence and displacement of survivors that spiked during and since the pandemic. Additionally, there is an increased awareness that human trafficking exists in our region, and survivors of human trafficking deal with its traumatic aftermath for years after they escape their trafficker. The more information that the public has about these types of abuse, the more people want to help.”

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and want to thank every individual, organization, and group who made donations. Those who we serve deeply appreciate the community’s generosity, kindness, and support more than words can adequately express. The YWCA is so grateful for the ongoing support from this amazing community in which we do this vital work every day.”