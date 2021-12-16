Threat leads to shelter in place at Southwick Regional School

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A shelter in place has been lifted after a potential threat was made on Southwick Regional School Wednesday and Thursday morning.

According to messages sent to parents from Principal Joe Turmel on Wednesday and Thursday, the school held a shelter in place on both days. On Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. the school received a phone call that a threat was made to Southwick Regional School. The School Resource Officer investigated and a shelter in place was held for approximately 20 minutes.

During the investigation, Principal Turmel says the threat was not in regard to Southwick Regional School, and the Westfield school community was alerted where the initial threat was directed.

A shelter in place was held at Southwick Regional School again on Thursday at around 8 a.m. when a student reported hearing a comment regarding a potential threat to school safety. The shelter in place was held for approximately 75 minutes.

The shelter in place was lifted and determined the school and staff are not at risk after interviewing about 25 students and investigating all leads. Southwick Police Detective Krutka told 22News the shelter in place held Thursday was in regards to a miscommunication between students.