SOUTHWICK Mass. (WWLP) – A triple birthday at the Southwick Senior Center Wednesday where not one but three women celebrated their 100th birthday.

Helen Kwasny, Marcia Kahn, and Josephine Johnson all celebrated 100 years surrounded by loved ones. Despite the three having separate birthdays they joined together for a party.

These three are now known as centenarians, or people over 100 years old, and join a population of roughly 80 thousand in the US alone.