WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Festivities for the much-anticipated Hooplandia 3-on-3 basketball tournament have begun Friday.

Springfield is the birthplace of basketball and now, it is the birthplace of an extraordinary new event to celebrate one of the great games on planet Earth, Hooplandia. Hosted by the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, festivities began on Friday for Hooplandia, a basketball lover’s dream.

The event will feature hundreds of games for thousands of players of all ages and playing abilities. This ultimate 3-on-3 basketball competition and the festival is going to be so large that over 70 basketball courts are placed throughout the roadway and parking lot network of the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield.

“We invite everybody to come, this is going to be a blast to watch. There’s gonna be a lot of good basketball players. We’ve got some great food here, there’ll be music, there’ll be entertainment. Everybody is invited to come down whether you’re a player or not and the games will commence tomorrow,” said Eugene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition.

The first games will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and the championship games will conclude on Sunday inside the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cassidy told 22News that because of the potential for some rain over the next few days, they have put over 30 hoops indoors just in case.

Latest News