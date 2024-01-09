NAHANT, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in the eastern part of Massachusetts are investigating after three people were found dead in their home Monday evening.

Nahant police and fire officials say that the incident appears to be related to high carbon monoxide levels in the home.

Police were called to the home on Cottage Street Monday night to complete a wellness check.

They say they believe it was accidental and there is no danger to the community. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.