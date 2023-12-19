HINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP )- At least three people were killed as a result of the flooding and high winds on Monday.

An 89-year-old from Hingham in eastern Massachusetts was killed when high winds caused a tree to fall on a trailer he was in.

In Maine, one man was killed when a tree fell and hit him as he was removing debris from his roof, and another died from injuries he suffered while removing a downed tree from the road.

A tree fell on a police cruiser in Guilford, Connecticut, but the officer was uninjured, and in Rhode Island, a woman was injured when a tree branch pierced her windshield.

A storm that barreled up the East Coast on Monday flooded roads and downing trees across New England, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and forcing flight cancelations and school closures.

Over three inches of rain fell in parts of Massachusetts by mid-Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached around 70 mph along the southern New England shoreline. Around 285,000 people in Massachusett’s power was knocked out on Monday.