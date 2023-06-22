(WWLP) – A Turners Falls man won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.

(Massachusetts Lottery)

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Jose Diaz of Turners Falls claimed his winning ticket on June 16th. Jose chose the one-time payment on the prize and will receive $2,600,000 (before taxes). He plans to use some of his winnings to pay off the mortgage on his house.

He bought his ticket at Zee Mart located at 15 Locust St. in Northampton. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “100X The Money” is a $10 instant ticket with all four $4,000,000 prizes claimed.

A Becket man won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X Cash” instant ticket game.

(Massachusetts Lottery)

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Keith Mackie of Becket claimed his winning ticket on June 14th. Keith chose the one-time payment on the prize and will receive $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to use some of his winnings to pay off the mortgage on his house, build a garage shop for himself, and help pay for his son’s wedding.

He bought his ticket at Rocky Mart located at 265 Housatonic St. in Lee. He and his son both bought tickets after seeing the “new” sticker displayed. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “50X Cash” is a $5 instant ticket with three $1,000,000 chances remaining.

An Agawam man won $500,000 in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Mass Cash” drawing.

(Massachusetts Lottery)

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Michael Sprandel of Agawam matched five numbers, five times, in the game’s June 15th drawing. Michael chose his set of numbers that represent the birthdays of family members.

He bought his ticket at Agawam Gulf located at 18 Springfield St. in Agawam. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.