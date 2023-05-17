WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Breeze Airways is adding three new non-stop flights from Bradley International Air Show, beginning as early as Wednesday.

The new non-stop flights will go to Fort Myers and Tampa in Florida and New Orleans in Louisiana. In addition, Breeze Airways will have a new one-stop, no plane change flight to Los Angeles in California. The flights will be scheduled for the following days:

Fort Myers, FL – Starting May 17 Days of operation: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Tampa, FL – Starting May 18 Days of operation: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays

New Orleans, LA – Starting May 19 through September 5 Days of operation: Mondays and Fridays

Los Angeles, CA – Starting May 17 One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily



“Breeze has operated in Hartford since our first day of flying. As we approach our second birthday on May 27, it’s incredible that we have grown from just four destinations to 18 from Bradley International in two years,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO. “We’re so grateful to the Greater Hartford community, and all of Connecticut, for our fast success. We look forward to continuing that growth!”

“Two years ago, we were thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director. “It has been incredible to watch their growth take off in Connecticut. With the addition of new, nonstop service to Tampa, Fort Myers and New Orleans, Breeze now connects our passengers nonstop to more than a dozen exciting destinations and a growing list of one-stop cities at incredibly low fares. We thank Breeze Airways for their continued partnership and investment in this region.”