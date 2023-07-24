STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were hurt after a small plane crashed in Stow Sunday afternoon.

At 1:06 p.m., crews were sent to 181 Taylor Road and found a single-engine plane that had crashed into the woods and was on its roof, according to the Stow Fire Department. The plane had taken off from the Minuteman Airfield in Stow.

Fire crews helped to get two people out of the plane that were trapped, and helped to treat the third person who had gotten out of the plane on their own.

They were flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and are expected to be okay.