Three priests removed from public ministry after sex abuse allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has removed three priests from public ministry in the past year, following accusations of sexual abuse.

Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the diocese, told 22News that 14 abuse victims have come forward with allegations in the past year, with some of those allegations being made against priests who are now deceased. Of the three living accused priests, Dupont said two are retired.

Being removed from public ministry means that the priests will not be able to celebrate Mass or perform the sacraments. The accused priests are not being identified at this phase in the investigation while the credibility of the accusations are being determined, Dupont said.

Dupont added that one of the accused priests, who is retired and now lives outside the diocese, was just recently removed from ministry, while the other two priests had been removed earlier in the past year.