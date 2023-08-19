SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Music, dance performances, and street hockey tournaments were just a few of the fun activities that were available to the community at the Thunderbirds Community Caravan event sponsored by Dunkin.

22News spoke to Rilynn is a huge fan of the Thunderbirds.

“I’m just a big fan of the team,” she said. “I started coming in the 2020-2021 season,.. it’s been a really great time. I started getting selfies with them…. it all started with Tommy Cross.

Hockey lovers and their families were also able to get food at the Dunkin Taste Truck, get balloon animals, and hang out with Boomer, the Thunderbirds mascot.

Organizers told 22News the community event contributes to new youth programming , helps to bring the community together and grows the game of hockey.

“It’s just one of those things we have time to do during the off season, you know we are so engaged during the season that this is a way for us to get together with the community during the off season and just have some fun,” said Todd Mcdonald, a Sales Strategy VP for the Thunderbirds.

The team’s Senior Account Executive, Andrew Buchanan, added it’s important to introduce the youth to hockey.”It starts with the kids. I am a youth hockey coordinator with the Thunderbirds as well. So bringing players out to practices, bringing kids out to art games, and really showing them what it’s all about to be a T-birds fan.

The last caravan event will be held at Forest Park & Cyr Arena in Springfield on Saturday, September 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.