SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield Thunderbirds team President Nate Costa and the Springfield Thunderbirds ownership group have been named the 2022 Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence Spotlight Award winner.

The Spotlight Award is given by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau (GSCVB) to an individual or organization that has a positive impact on regional tourism.

“Nate and the Thunderbirds ownership group is truly deserving of this award,” said GSCVB Chair Kay Simpson. “They kept high-level AHL hockey in Springfield after the departure of the Falcons. That sustained local jobs, maintained the presence of a major attraction in our downtown and continued a very significant economic impact that is primarily felt through our slower winter “shoulder season,” and all that makes a huge difference to our hospitality sector.”

The 2022 Howdy awards will be held Monday, May 16 at 6pm at the MassMutual Center, and will also feature awards presented to guest-service staffers who have been named Finalists in ten categories.