SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Thunderbirds will kick off a 5-day home ice run at the MassMutual Center beginning Wednesday night.

All five matches will be against Atlantic Division teams. The Thunderbirds have won each of its last five games in Springfield and is currently standing at 26-14-5-2.

Wednesday they face the Bridgeport Islanders, Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, and Saturday against Charlotte Checkers. They play the Hershey Bears on Friday, March 4 and Providence Bruins on March 5. All games begin at 7:05pm.

