CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking severe thunderstorms through western Massachusetts Monday.

It is important to know the warning signs when it comes to severe thunderstorms. What is the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning?

A watch means all the ingredients are there for severe weather, but there is no severe weather ongoing or immediately imminent. A watch is issued when there is at least 50 percent confidence of a weather parameter meeting warning criteria within 36 to 48 hours.

A warning is issued when there is at least 80 percent confidence the event is ongoing or will be very soon.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a particular storm has wind gusts over 58 mph and/or hail at least an inch in diameter. It’s important to note that when a severe thunderstorm warning is canceled, it does not mean the storm is over. Rather, it means the storm has weakened below those criteria — so strong winds, and smaller hail are still possible.

