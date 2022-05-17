CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many areas across western Massachusetts and the northeast saw severe thunderstorms on Monday, which led to some power outages and downed trees.

Many saw severe weather Monday afternoon and evening leading to power outages and some tree damage. As we get into the summer months thunderstorms become more common and one big question asked is how do they form.

To start you need a warm and humid day. As the day heats up temperature-wise, warm moist air rises from the surface into the cloud tops. The warm moist air forms clouds in which the atmosphere when unstable can make the clouds taller and taller.

This usually happens when we get a lot of sun during the day creating instability. This is what fuels the thunderstorms. Once the thunderstorm runs out of warm moist air to fuel it, it will die down and be over.