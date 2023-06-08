SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The free concert being held in Springfield’s Forest Park on Thursday has been relocated due to anticipated rain.

Award-winning artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson will be performing at 6:30 p.m. inside the Carriage House tent at Forest Park.

June 8th – Michelle Brooks Thompson (Motown, R&B, Pop/Soul Music)

June 15th – Alex Rohan Band (Soft Rock, Blues, Alternative Music)

June 22nd – Dee Reilly (Country and Patriotic Music)

June 29th – Floyd Patterson’s Hipptown (Soul, R&B, Classics)

The concert is open to the public and free of charge. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and a picnic.