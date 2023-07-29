SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday for an autograph session with some of the Basketball Hall of Famers.

Two autograph sessions will take place ahead of the Enshrinement for the 2023 Class on August 2023. Tickets are $250 each which allows one autograph per Hall of Famer. Only one item is allowed per ticket holder and no photographs are allowed.

Autographs will be available for the following Hall of Famers:

Gary Payton, Class of 2013

Alonzo Mourning, Class of 2014

Bill Walton, Class of 1993

Artis Gilmore, Class of 2011

Sheryl Swoopes, Class of 2016

The autograph session takes place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and can be tickets purchased beginning July 29th at 10 a.m.

The Class of 2023:

North American Committee inductees:

Gene Bess – All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2-time NJCAA Coach of the Year

– All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2-time NJCAA Coach of the Year Pau Gasol – 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year

– 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year David Hixon – 826 wins, 2-time D3 national champion, 2-time D3 Coach of the Year

– 826 wins, 2-time D3 national champion, 2-time D3 Coach of the Year Gene Keady – 6-time NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances

– 6-time NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances Dirk Nowitzki – 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion

– 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion Tony Parker – 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP

– 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP Gregg Popovich – Winningest NBA coach, 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, 5-time NBA champion

– Winningest NBA coach, 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, 5-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade – 13-time All-Star, 3-time NBA champion, 2006 Finals MVP

Schedule of Event on Saturday, August 12th for Enshirement at Symphony Hall: