Ticks still active during fall season

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a blacklegged tick – also known as a deer tick. With a bumper crop of blacklegged ticks possible this season, researchers in a Lyme disease-plagued part of New York’s Hudson Valley are tackling tick problems across entire neighborhoods with fungal […]

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though the calendar is changing, and we are now full swing into autumn, that does not mean ticks are becoming less active in western Massachusetts.

And that means a continued risk for Lyme disease.

In fact, it could be a very long time until ticks are less active. As far as winter, anytime temperatures are above freezing, ticks will become more active again. And they’ll especially be more active when temperatures are 50 degrees and above.

So even as temperatures cool down at the end of next week, you still should wear long sleeves, long pants and high socks when in the woods or high grass.

In Massachusetts, deer ticks can be carriers of Lyme disease. It can cause fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash. If it’s left untreated, the bacterial infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Although, most cases can be treated with antibiotics if caught early enough.

Prevention is key, check yourself as soon as you come inside, and don’t just check for the little black critters we’re used to seeing. An engorged tick can look quite different.