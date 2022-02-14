EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Time Magazine featured an article about the animal relocation program a local shelter is involved with.

According to Second Chance Animal Services, a journalist followed the journey of shelter pets during an ASPCA transport from Mississippi to Massachusetts in search of a new life. The animal relocation program helps shelters that are over-crowded or temporary shelters find services for adoption.

“How America Saved Millions of Pets—By Moving Them”, by author Andrew Blum

Second Chance Founder and CEO Sheryl Blancato gave author Andrew Blum an inside look into the transportation of these animals. Blancato said, “I was, of course, thrilled that Second Chance was included in the piece, but I am even more thrilled that story was written to help the public understand the challenges shelters across the country face and the importance of our animal relocation program.”

Cuisinart came to Second Chance from Alabama on a recent ASPCA transport and will soon be looking for homes. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Swing came to Second Chance from Alabama on a recent ASPCA transport and will soon be looking for homes. (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

In 2021 alone, Second Chance took in 1,156 animals pets through their animal relocation program, mostly from overcrowded shelters in other areas of the country where they may be at risk of euthanasia.

“I have an amazing staff and volunteers who share my passion to help these pets. They work tirelessly to care for all their needs and help get them ready for adoption because they deserve a happy ending,” Animal Relocation Director, Wendy Hall.

All animals that come to Second Chance are provided medical care and any necessary vaccine updates, spay or neuter surgery and veterinary care before going to the adoption center in search of a forever home.