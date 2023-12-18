CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The clock is ticking for getting gifts to friends and family on time ahead of Christmas Day.

It’s a last-minute dash to get all your gifts in time for the big day. If you’re still Christmas shopping, or have gifts and cards to send to family afar, you’re about to hit hard deadlines for shipping.

The busiest season for shipping companies and holiday deadlines is in full swing! Whether you are buying gifts online that need to be wrapped or sending presents to long-distance loved ones, shipping deadlines are quickly passing by.

Steven Doherty, Corporate Communications Specialist for the U.S. Postal Service says the deadline for Ground Shipping and First Class Mail was this past Friday but there’s still time, “For priority mail, the suggested deadline is Monday, December 18th, and for priority express, would be the 20th which is Wednesday again to make sure with the weekend, and the holiday coming up we get it there in time.”

The U.S Postal Service has the highest volume of mail between November and January. The organization has expanded it’s operations with more package sorting machines, vehicles and personnel, to meet the demand for the holidays, but you shouldn’t wait too long to mail out your presents or it’ll cost you.

Doherty adds, “The longer you want to send it, if you wanted to get there on time, the more it’s going to cost you because our overnight service is obviously more than expensive than sending something first class or ground advantage.”

Prices start at $28 for the Priority Mail Express service which provides next-day to 2–day delivery service. The price varies enormously depending on the weight of your package and the distance it needs to travel.

USPS has greatly expanded it’s sorting capabilities, handing over 70 million pieces of mail everyday. So don’t get lost in the shuffle send out those presents before it’s too late.