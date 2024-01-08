CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January is National Radon Action Month, a time that people can save lives by testing their home for the harmful gas, and the second leading cause of lung cancer.

According to the American Lung Association, radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is emitted from the ground. It is odorless, tasteless and colorless, and can enter a home through cracks in the floors, basement walls, and foundations.

22News spoke with local first responders about how you can test for radon. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, “The best way you can do that is by using a radon testing kit. You can order the kit and make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use that kit properly.”

A recent study by the American Lung Association shows that high levels of cancer-causing radon gas has been detected in 21.8% of homes across the state.