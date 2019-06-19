Timeline: How the September 11th attacks unfolded

(WWLP) – It’s been over 17-years, but for those old enough to remember, September 11th, 2001 is a day we will never forget.

It was a beautiful and typical Tuesday morning in September in New York. But the planning for the shocking events that were about to happen was years in the making.

Al Qaeda terrorists took control of four passenger planes and carried out coordinated suicide attacks.

Between 7:59 and 8:20 in the morning, American Airlines Flight 11 with 92 people aboard and United Airlines Flight 175 with 65 people aboard both took off from Logan Airport in Boston heading to Los Angeles.

American Airlines Flight 77 took off from Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C. headed to Los Angeles with 64 people aboard.

At 8:41 United Airlines Flight 93 with 44 people aboard took off from Newark International Airport en route to San Francisco.

Just five minutes later at 8:46 American Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Seventeen minutes later, on live TV, United 175 crashed into the South Tower.

But it wasn’t just lower Manhattan that was under attack.

At 9:37 American Flight 77 crashed into the western facade of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., killing everyone on board and 125 military and civilian personnel inside the building.

At 10:07 the fourth plane, United 93, crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers and crew attempted to take control from the hijackers.

Within seconds of the first tower being hit, the New York Police Department, Fire Department, and Port Authority Police responded without hesitation.

They were just doing their job. Trying to help in the towers and on the ground when the buildings came down.

Four-hundred-ninety-eight first responders were among the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that day and they will all be honored with this memorial in Springfield.