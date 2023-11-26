HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department is inviting the public to join them on Monday at the Texas Roadhouse in Hadley to help fundraise for a great cause.

The officers will be your waiters, and they will bus the tables and bring you your meals from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The “tips” and donations that they collected on Saturday all go towards Special Olympics Massachusetts.

This event will help fund their efforts by providing gear for and transportation to their sporting events and is an excellent way to give back to the community and enjoy a nice meal.

Special Olympics Massachusetts has year-round sports training and athletic competition for over 14,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across Massachusetts in over 450 sporting competitions every year. The Special Olympics movement helps to promote inclusion for people who have intellectual disabilities in all areas of life.