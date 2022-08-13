AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement officers are taking part in the “Tip a Cop” fundraiser at the Kaptain Jimmy’s in Agawam on Saturday.

Police officers from Agawam and West Springfield will be working alongside the servers at Kaptain Jimmy’s located on 916 Suffield Street in Agawam, collecting tips for the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run of Massachusetts.

Flyer from West Springfield Police

Local athletes will also be door greeters welcoming patrons to the restaurant. The fundraiser event starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m.