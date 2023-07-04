CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks, parades, and backyard gatherings are all Fourth of July traditions, but they can also create challenges for families and friends that are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Tuesday is the Fourth of July, so the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) created some tips to help families create a dementia-friendly holiday.

Fireworks and loud explosions in general can agitate someone living with dementia. Fireworks can also be triggering if the person is also a war veteran and they might think they are hearing gunshots or bombs. To avoid this, consider keeping the person in a quiet, indoor area at times when there might be fireworks. Adapt the fireworks tradition by watching fireworks displays on TV.

Prepare the person in advance by telling them that there may be loud noises. Continue gently doing so at different points throughout the night. Air conditioners, white noise machines, and other background sounds can help maintain calm even if the fireworks are going off nearby.

Playing their familiar, favorite, or soothing music also helps support your loved one, and having their favorite items/objects on hand can provide additional comfort. Check in with them during the night if the individual lives with you. If they live alone, ask a trusted relative or friend to stay with them, or hire an overnight in-home caregiver.

Large crowds can also be overwhelming and disorienting for someone that has dementia, so if you’re planning a gathering, keep it small. Consider getting name tags for everyone to help cue your loved one. A daytime event could reduce anxiety and confusion. Parades have large crowds and loud noises, so you can adapt this tradition by watching parades on TV.

Create some patriotic decorations with your loved one to try to make them comfortable. Try playing or singing some familiar patriotic music, baking 4th of July-themed desserts, or compiling a family album with pictures of past Independence Day memories.