CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again when kids are transitioning from summer fun to a busy school schedule.

Experts say you can make that transition easier by easing back into a school based sleep schedule. Also try creating a structured morning routine with your children, and make sure to talk with your child about any stress or anxiety they may be feeling about returning to school.

Analeah Rivera, a Springfield student, tells 22News, “I’m going in as a freshman so its really nerve racking but I give myself affirmations that day before and when I get ready I’m like, “I got this, take deep breaths!”

Experts also suggest having your child meet their teacher before the new school year to make them more comfortable when the new school year begins.