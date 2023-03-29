CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a lot of brands and models to choose from when it comes to fitness trackers, but which one is right for you?

You can find trackers with only basic functions to ones loaded with all the bells and whistles you need to track specific sports activities, body functions, and more, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Choosing the perfect fitness tracker comes down to just a few basic considerations about your lifestyle and health goals.

Sorting through all of the technology can seem overwhelming, but the BBB provides tips so it doesn’t need to be: