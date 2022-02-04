Tips for driving in icy conditions

(WWLP) – With closings and delays rolling in, many people won’t have to be out on the roads. But for those who have to go out it’s important to plan ahead.

Elm Auto School suggests preparing a winter kit that includes hats, scarfs, blankets and even water if you have to drive. It’s also a good idea to carry a bag of salt or kitty litter incase you become stuck due to ice or snow.

22News caught up with a driving instructor who told us exactly what she tells her students.

“Increase your distance between you and other vehicles. Drive accordingly to the conditions you are in. It’s raining right now so you’re giving yourself more distance between you and other vehicles”, said Bethany Savio, a driving instructor at Elm Auto School.

If possible, it is best to avoid dangerous driving conditions altogether by staying home. We’ve posted some other winter weather driving resources on wwlp.com.