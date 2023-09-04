CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Labor Day holiday is coming to a close, and that means the school year is about to begin.

The school year has already begun for many communities here in western Massachusetts, and while it’s an exciting time, it can also be a little overwhelming.

And if your child is feeling those first day jitters, experts say developing a healthy daily routine can set them up for success when they return to class. Something Michael Fitzgerald, a father of 7, knows how to do well. “A week before school we went back to that structure of the school night, how much time they are having with the TV, electronics and cutting that down a bit.”

Besides limiting time with electronics, experts say you can make that transition easier by easing back into a school-based sleep schedule.

Also, try creating a structured morning routine with your children, and even communicate with your child about the stress or anxiety they may be feeling about returning to school.

Fitzgerald adds, “We have the same dinner time, we have the same family time, it allows them to talk to us. And that structure is what keeps that going.”