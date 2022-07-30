EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People who plant and garden shouldn’t worry about “water restrictions and drought conditions” endangering the flowers they’ve so carefully nurtured in their backyards.

Everything in the garden needs water, but as Graziano Gardens co-owner Mark Graziano in East Longmeadow told 22News there’s a right way and a wrong way of watering your garden during extreme conditions.

“The most important thing is water efficiency,” Graziano advises. “Many people run the sprinkler and let it run for an hour. It’s not the best way to do it for annuals and perennials. Water them individually, so there’s not a lot of waste of water, especially with the water bans starting up with this hot weather.”

Another thing Mark noted is to water in the morning when it’s cooler, for day-long effectiveness. It is better than watering mid-day when water evaporates more quickly and loses that precious moisture.