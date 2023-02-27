SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As most of the Valley’s first winter storm hits, local utility companies have been gearing up for the snowstorm that will hit late Monday night.

National Grid is telling residents that the accumulation of wet, heavy snow is a primary concern. They are reminding people to stay safe, and you can do that by:

Staying away from downed power lines

If there is a power outage, and you have generator, make sure to only use it outdoors

If you are using alternate sources of heat like fireplaces, woodstoves, radiators, or space heaters keep them at least 3 feet away from anything that can catch fire

Make sure to only plug 1 heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time.

Check to ensure that your smoke and CO detectors are working

Make sure to check in on others, including elderly family members and neighbors, especially if there is a power outage

