CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday’s expected snowfall is a reminder that there are some precautions you ought to take when driving in wintry weather.

While we’re not expecting a blizzard on Sunday, any accumulating snow can make traveling on the roads more treacherous. If you do have to get in the car when the flakes are falling there are many tips to follow.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, you should clear the ice and snow from your car, leave plenty of room for stopping, don’t use cruise control, and most importantly avoid driving during the worst part of any snowstorm. If possible, only travel during daylight hours, don’t travel alone, and stay on main roads.

Also, if your car does end up skidding or spinning out, steer in the direction of the skid so that when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane.