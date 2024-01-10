CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – That rain and wind are already causing issues across western Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

This past weekend there was a snowstorm, and now we’re getting some heavy rain and wind. Instead of snow, residents across the four counties are dealing with lots of slush, which makes roads slippery.

If you’re going to be on the roads Wednesday morning, safety officials recommend that drivers take it slow, keep a distance between cars, be careful changing lanes as visibility may not be the best, ease up on the breaks to avoid skidding or hydroplaning, and be observant of the road conditions ahead of you.

With all the rain and melted snow, it could lead to overly-saturated grounds, which can cause down trees and power lines. In that case, National Grid urges customers to stay away from downed wires and call for help immediately.

According to the 22News Storm Team, this rain should be ending as the sun comes up, but you still want to be cautious when driving as it will be slippery. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive your car through a flooded road.