CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new school year starting back up again, everyone’s social media is going to be full of back-to-school photos.

Some of these pictures include a child holding a “first day of school” sign with some of their basic information like their age, name, grade, and favorite subject, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Before you post a picture similar to this, BBB has provided some tips on how to be safe when posting photos of your kids online for back-to-school:

Avoid sharing personal details about your child. Back-to-school photos often involve kids holding a board with their full name, age, height, and more. Schemers or predators could use this information to commit identity theft or earn your child’s trust.



Back-to-school photos often involve kids holding a board with their full name, age, height, and more. Schemers or predators could use this information to commit identity theft or earn your child’s trust. Leave off information about kids’ schools. Even sharing the name of your child’s school, teacher, or grade level could make them a target. Not to mention, these details are often used as security questions for banking or credit card accounts.



Even sharing the name of your child’s school, teacher, or grade level could make them a target. Not to mention, these details are often used as security questions for banking or credit card accounts. Double-check your privacy settings . Review your social media account’s privacy settings regularly. Be mindful of who can view your posts. You may want to delete personal information from your account that others can see, such as your telephone number or address.



. Review your social media account’s privacy settings regularly. Be mindful of who can view your posts. You may want to delete personal information from your account that others can see, such as your telephone number or address. Watch out for phony friend requests. Don’t accept friend requests from strangers. Also, think twice before you accept a friend request from someone you are already connected with. It could be an impostor that is trying to access your information and friends list.