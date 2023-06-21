CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students are wrapping up the school year and getting ready for the summer break.

Summer “brain drain” or “summer slide” has been studied for decades. It means that children forget what they learned during the months they are not in school.

So how can parents overcome learning loss? Parents can start reading with their children. Even 15 minutes of reading together exposes them to new vocabulary words and enhances reading comprehension.

Next, parents should make learning fun. Children can learn a lot from everyday life without having to be in the classroom. 22News spoke with Square One in Springfield to find out how parents can even turn summer day trips into learning activities.

“One of my other favorite tips is to utilize your local library. So you can get mousier passes that or either free or discounted and they have all kinds of different events that you can take your children to. Just try and get outside as much as possible. Do scavenger hunts, spend time in nature, and just mix it up as much as possible,” said Vanessa Pashkoff, an early education coach at Square One.

Continuing to learn during the summer doesn’t mean burying yourself in books and worksheets. Trips and other interactive activities are a great way to promote learning.

Students tend to test worse at the end of summer break than they do at the beginning. So it goes to show that an extended break from learning can impact students’ performance

and retention for the next school year.