CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations are already underway in anticipation of Monday’s winter storm.

Shovels, snowbrushes, and maybe even a sled is on standby for many people here in western Massachusetts. Since this storm is expected to bring in wet, heavy snow, folks are also stocking up on things like candles and batteries in case of a power outage.

One of the most popular purchases ahead of a storm like this is ice melt. Lou Courteau of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield told 22news it’s important to pick out the right kind of ice melt.

“The big difference is, rock salt you definitely don’t want to put on concrete, it will deteriorate your concrete. You want to use calcium chloride, and then the pet-friendly one is safe on their paws,” said Courteau.

Rocky’s was stocked up with that ice melt, salt, and other winter essentials Monday morning, and as you gear up with supplies ahead of the snow day, local DPWs and businesses are getting ready to treat the roads.