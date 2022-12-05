CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is in just under three weeks, which means it is the time to start planning for the holiday.

While the holidays are a great time to celebrate with friends and family, they can also be very stressful. Holiday stress looks a lot like regular day-to-day stress. It can affect the body in many different ways, according to Healthline. Symptoms can include anxiety, sadness, headaches, body aches, inability to sleep, and irritability. Finding time to attend every party or focusing on the feeling that you haven’t been invited to enough parties can also cause stress.

The Chicopee Police Department offers several tips on their Facebook page to help reduce holiday stress:

Make lists of different activities you want to do and events you want to attend and prioritize them.

Decide on the activities you do not want to do and cross those things off your list.

Let things be imperfect because sometimes messy can be the most fun.

Accept help if and when you need it.

Give help when and where you can during the holidays.

Keep your (and your kid’s) regular routines for eating, sleeping, and more.

Make time for yourself and do something you enjoy.

Healthline also suggests: